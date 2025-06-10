Menu

Canada

BC Ferries to announce details on construction of new major vessels

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 10, 2025 1:20 pm
1 min read
BC Ferries is set to announce details on Tuesday about the construction of new major vessels.

The corporation is replacing some of the oldest ferries in its fleet with new vessels to prepare for future growth and improve service reliability.

BC Ferries had proposed the construction of five new vessels but the BC Ferry Commission only approved four.

On Tuesday, the corporation is expected to announce the selected shipyard that will build the new ferries and share new details about its vessel procurement strategy.

The first new vessel is expected to enter service in 2029.

More to come.

