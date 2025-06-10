Squamish wildfire prompts evacuation alert in Brackendale area

See more sharing options

An evacuation alert has been issued for some properties in the Brackendale area due to a wildfire burning near Squamish, B.C.

The Dryden Creek wildfire is burning in the forest above several homes in the Skyridge area between Dowad Drive and Depot Road, east of Highway 99.

It is currently five hectares in size and classified as out of control.

The evacuation alert area includes some addresses on Depot Road and Tantalus Road, and 4000 Hwy. 99. Anyone in the affected area must be ready to leave on short notice.

On Monday evening, Squamish Fire Rescue asked people to avoid the area and for motorists to avoid stopping on the highway to watch the fire.