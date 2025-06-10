SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Squamish wildfire prompts evacuation alert in Brackendale area

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 10, 2025 11:18 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Wildfire burns near homes in Squamish'
Wildfire burns near homes in Squamish
Firefighters battled an out-of-control wildfire near Squamish, B.C., Monday afternoon. As Jordan Armstrong reports, it burned close to homes as well as a network of popular mountain biking and hiking trails.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

An evacuation alert has been issued for some properties in the Brackendale area due to a wildfire burning near Squamish, B.C.

The Dryden Creek wildfire is burning in the forest above several homes in the Skyridge area between Dowad Drive and Depot Road, east of Highway 99.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

It is currently five hectares in size and classified as out of control.

The evacuation alert area includes some addresses on Depot Road and Tantalus Road, and 4000 Hwy. 99. Anyone in the affected area must be ready to leave on short notice.

Trending Now

On Monday evening, Squamish Fire Rescue asked people to avoid the area and for motorists to avoid stopping on the highway to watch the fire.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices