Canada joins allies in sanctioning 2 Israeli ministers for Gaza comments

Canada, alongside four other countries, is formally sanctioning two Israeli ministers for comments they say are “incitements of violence against Palestinian communities.”

The sanctions were announced by the foreign ministers of Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand and Norway on Tuesday in a joint statement.

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich will both see their assets frozen and face travel bans.

Both men face sanctions for being “responsible for, engaging in, inciting, promoting and/or supporting activity which amounts to a serious abuse of the right of individuals not to be subjected to cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment, in particular acts of aggression and violence against Palestinian individuals in the West Bank.”

“Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich have incited extremist violence and serious abuses of Palestinian human rights,” the joint statement, provided by Global Affairs Canada, states.

“These actions are not acceptable. This is why we have taken action now – to hold those responsible to account.”

British Foreign Minister David Lammy has previously condemned comments by Smotrich on the possible cleansing and destruction of Gaza and relocation of its residents to third countries.

He described the comments as “extremism,” while also calling it “dangerous” and “monstrous.”

Both Israeli ministers have clashed multiple times with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, both calling for the permanent conquest of Gaza and re-establishment of Jewish settlements there, which Israel abandoned in 2005.

Israel’s foreign minister, Gideon Saar, called the move by the countries “outrageous” and said the government would hold a special meeting early next week to decide on a response.

Smotrich spoke of “contempt” for Britain’s move in particular.

“Britain has already tried once to prevent us from settling the cradle of our homeland, and we cannot do it again. We are determined God willing to continue building,” Smotrich said.

The joint statement on Tuesday, however, appeared to stress its “unwavering support” for Israel’s security remains and condemn the Oct. 7, 2023, attack by Hamas.

“Today’s measures are targeted towards individuals who in our view undermine Israel’s own security and its standing in the world,” the statement reads. “We continue to want a strong friendship with the people of Israel based on our shared ties, values and commitment to their security and future.”

The move by the five countries comes as the U.K. and other European countries have pressured Netanyahu to end the blockade of aid into Gaza. The statement said they would strive to ensure an immediate ceasefire, the release of remaining hostages and the “unhindered flow of humanitarian aid including food.”

— with files from Reuters