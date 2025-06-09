N.S. Mi’kmaq band drops case arguing federal rules don’t apply to its lobster fishery

Send this page to someone via email

A Mi’kmaq band has quietly discontinued its legal case alleging Ottawa was violating its right to fish for lobster, after hopes were raised of a historic deal.

Last December, the lawyer for Sipekne’katik First Nation told Nova Scotia Supreme Court Justice John Keith that discussions with Ottawa to settle the matter were of historic importance and “moving to a conclusion.”

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Keith gave the parties until June 16 to finish the mediation, but said at that point the case would carry on before the courts.

However, a letter to the courts sent June 6 by Sipekne’katik’s lawyer Nathan Sutherland dropped the case without any further explanation, and without any kind of deal announced.

Band members had argued their “moderate livelihood” fishery outside of the regular season is permitted by a 1999 Supreme Court of Canada decision, but non-Indigenous commercial fishers have contended it threatens stocks and fails to recognize the courts also maintained Ottawa’s right to regulate.

Story continues below advertisement

The original lawsuit was launched by the band in 2021, seeking a declaration that current federal regulations infringe on its treaty right to fish.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 9, 2025.