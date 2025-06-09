Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

N.S. police ask for help identifying suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted a youth

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 9, 2025 3:21 pm
1 min read
FILE - RCMP in Nova Scotia are asking the public for help identifying a suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted a youth in the village of Canning, N.S. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson. View image in full screen
FILE - RCMP in Nova Scotia are asking the public for help identifying a suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted a youth in the village of Canning, N.S. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson. JF
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

RCMP in Nova Scotia are asking the public for help identifying a suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted a youth in the village of Canning, N.S.

Police say the alleged assault occurred around 3:30 p.m. Friday on a walking trail between the Northeast Kings Education Centre high school and the Glooscap District Arena in the Annapolis Valley.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The Mounties say the suspect physically assaulted and then sexually assaulted the youth who was walking from school to the arena.

Police say they searched the area with assistance of police dog services, but were unsuccessful in finding the suspect.

RCMP describe the suspect as being about five-foot-five with a heavy build, and say he was wearing a red shirt, as well as a ski mask and gloves, at the time of alleged assault.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact them or report what they know anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 9, 2025. 

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices