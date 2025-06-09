N.S. police ask for help identifying suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted a youth

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Nova Scotia are asking the public for help identifying a suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted a youth in the village of Canning, N.S.

Police say the alleged assault occurred around 3:30 p.m. Friday on a walking trail between the Northeast Kings Education Centre high school and the Glooscap District Arena in the Annapolis Valley.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The Mounties say the suspect physically assaulted and then sexually assaulted the youth who was walking from school to the arena.

Police say they searched the area with assistance of police dog services, but were unsuccessful in finding the suspect.

RCMP describe the suspect as being about five-foot-five with a heavy build, and say he was wearing a red shirt, as well as a ski mask and gloves, at the time of alleged assault.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact them or report what they know anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 9, 2025.