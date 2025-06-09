B.C. working to reverse changes to travel accommodation program for sick kids

Send this page to someone via email

The B.C. government says it’s working to reverse course after families raised concerns over changes to a program that helps pay for accommodations for families of sick kids.

The B.C. Family Residence Program helps families who live outside the Lower Mainland and need to travel to the region for their children’s medical needs.

The program is funded by the provincial government but is run by Variety BC, which says it was forced to make changes due to funding challenges.

“These decisions were necessary following a significant reduction in funding, which required us to adapt the program to ensure it remains sustainable and focused on families with the greatest need,” the charity said in a statement.

Under the changes, the program would have only funded 15 nights per year. It used to cover 30 days per medical stay.

Sandy Barlow, whose oldest son Kai has spent time in and out of hospital throughout his life due to a heart condition, told Global News 15 nights is simply not enough.

“It pretty dramatically affects many families, even those who still qualify, particularly those who have extended stays – kids living with cancer, Sunny Hill (Health Centre) kids,” she said.

“Fifteen nights is a drop in a bucket.”

In another major change, the program is now being income tested. Only families with a combined income of under $85,000 will qualify for support.

“(When) we had to stay somewhere, at least we knew the family residence program would secure it, and it was one less thing to worry about,” Barlow said. “It just adds unbelievable stress for families in these scenarios, which we (ourselves) have been in many, many times over the years.”

The opposition BC Conservatives called the changes heartless.

“The government has places it needs to save, but they start with families with sick children? It is reprehensible,” BC Conservative finance critic Peter Milobar said.

Late Monday, the province said it was working to reverse course.

“It’s an incredibly important service; getting costs down should not be focused on front-line services for families,” B.C. Premier David Eby said from Korea, where he is currently on a trade mission.

In a statement, Monday Health Minister Josie Osborne said there had been no reduction to the program’s base funding, but that Variety’s costs had increased, leading the charity to change its eligibility criteria.

“I have directed my ministry to work with the (Provincial Health Services Authority), Variety and partners on options to ensure families can continue to receive these supports and that these restrictions are lifted,” she said.

“I have told them to move as quickly as possible, so as not to add further stress and uncertainty to families with sick kids across the province.”

As for Barlow, she said Kai is due back in hospital soon to receive a new mechanical valve for his heart. She hopes the province reverses course before then.

“I just don’t know how it computes (that) this is the program they would cut,” she said.