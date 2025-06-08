Menu

Lifestyle

Mosaic Celebrates 55 Years in Regina

By Sania Ali Global News
Posted June 8, 2025 11:14 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Mosaic Wraps 55 Years'
Mosaic Wraps 55 Years
Mosaic has wrapped up it's three days of celebration today. After 55 years of running, they hope to continue to expand and grow.
Regina’s Mosaic Festival wrapped up Saturday after three days of cultural sharing through food, dance, traditional activities and more.

The event offered something for everyone and hopes to expand in the future.

Click the video link for more.

