Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Alberta buying U.S. alcohol again, months after pause meant to fight tariffs

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 7, 2025 3:22 pm
1 min read
In this Dec. 5, 2011, file photo, bottles of Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey line the shelves of a liquor outlet. View image in full screen
In this Dec. 5, 2011, file photo, bottles of Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey line the shelves of a liquor outlet. AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Alberta is buying American alcohol and gambling machines again, three months after Premier Danielle Smith announced restrictions aimed at fighting back against U.S. tariffs.

Service Alberta Minister Dale Nally said Friday that the move signals a “renewed commitment to open and fair trade” with the United States.

Smith said in March that the province would no longer buy U.S. alcohol and video lottery terminals, or sign contracts with American companies. Alberta’s liquor stores are privately owned but must order stock through the provincial government.

That came a day after U.S. President Donald Trump slapped heavy tariffs on Canadian goods and energy.

Click to play video: 'Alberta bans future US liquor purchases'
Alberta bans future US liquor purchases

Other premiers also announced bans on U.S. liquor along with other proposed penalties.

Story continues below advertisement

Nally said in a statement that the decision to resume buying U.S. alcohol and gambling machines “sets the stage for more constructive negotiations” ahead of a renewal of the Canada-U.S.-Mexico trade agreement.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The agreement, known as CUSMA, was negotiated during the first Trump administration and is up for a mandatory review in 2026.

“Prime Minister Mark Carney has made a clear effort to reset the relationship with the U.S. administration, and Alberta’s government supports this approach,” Nally said.

Trending Now

“We are focused on highlighting Alberta’s role as a responsible and collaborative trading partner and will continue working alongside other provinces to advocate for a tariff-free relationship.”

The minister said Albertans are encouraged to continue supporting local producers, even as more U.S. options return to store shelves.

In April, the province paused its policy around procurement from U.S. companies in what Nally called “the spirit of diplomacy.”

Click to play video: 'G7 finance ministers agree on joint statement, no mention of tariffs'
G7 finance ministers agree on joint statement, no mention of tariffs
Advertisement
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices