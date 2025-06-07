Menu

Canada

Elks open regular season against Lions in Vancouver on Saturday

By Dave Campbell 880CHED
Posted June 7, 2025 2:24 pm
2 min read
Elks head coach Mark Kilam on the sidelines during a pre-season game at home against the B.C. Lions. View image in full screen
Edmonton Elks head coach Mark Kilam reacts to a call while taking on the B.C. Lions during first half CFL pre-season action in Edmonton, on Friday May 30, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
The beginning of a season is filled with hope and optimism for all nine CFL clubs.

The Edmonton Elks, who haven’t seen the post-season since the 2019 season, are hoping they have the right pieces in place to get back to the playoffs.

The Elks will begin their 2025 campaign on Saturday night when they play their opening game in Vancouver against the Lions at B.C. Place Stadium.

The Elks, led by vice-president of football operations and general manager Ed Hervey, have a new head coach in Mark Kilam, along with a new coaching staff and a number of new players.

Edmonton Elks name Mark Kilam as football team’s new head coach

The Elks will dress 15 new starters from last season, eight on defence and six on offence. Kilam, who will make his CFL debut as a head coach on Saturday, is excited to begin the season.

“First of all, it’s not about me. It’s about our football team,” Kilam said. “I’m excited for the group that we brought out here to go and show what they are all about.

“The game counts in the standings. Week 1 always has a little bit of mystery behind it, but we’re excited to get going.”

Getting off to a better start is a focus for the Elks in 2025. In the last few seasons, the Elks have started 0-3, 0-9, and 0-7 before picking up their first win. Saturday night marks the first time two Canadian quarterbacks will oppose each other since 1968 when Tre Ford starts for the Elks with Nathan Rourke is under centre for the Lions.

Tre Ford speaks at news conference after re-signing with the Elks

The only injury concern for the Elks is starting right tackle Brett Boyko who is listed as a game-time decision after tweaking his hamstring on Thursday.

Defensive tackle Jared Brinkman will play after suffering a lower-body injury early in training camp.

The following are the projected offensive and defensive starters for the Elks:

Offence

Quarterback: Tre Ford

Running back: Justin Rankin (Fullback: Tanner Green)

Offensive line: Martez Ivey, Mark Korte, David Beard, Gregor MacKellar, Brett Boyko (game-time decision)

Receivers: Steven Dunbar, Kurleigh Gittens Jr., Arkell Smith, Kaion Julien-Grant, Zach Mathis

Defence

Defensive line: Brandon Barlow, Jared Brinkman, Jake Ceresna, Robbie Smith

Linebackers: Nick Anderson, Nyles Morgan, Kordell Jackson

Defensive backs: Devodric Bynum, Manny Rugamba, Royce Metchie, Kobe Williams, Tyrell Ford

You can hear Saturday’s season-opener between the Elks and Lions on 880 CHED starting with Countdown to Kickoff with Courtney Theriault at 6:30 p.m. The opening kickoff from B.C. Place Stadium in Vancouver will be at 8 p.m. with Morley Scott and Dave Campbell calling all of the live action. Hear analysis from former Edmonton Football Team offensive lineman and two-time Grey Cup champion Blake Dermott.

New BC Lions season kicks off on Saturday
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

