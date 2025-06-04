Menu

Canada

Edmonton Elks sign linebacker Nick Anderson to 1-year extension

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 4, 2025 3:01 pm
1 min read
Ottawa Redblacks' Ryquell Armstead (25) is tackled by Edmonton Elks' Nick Anderson (48) during first half CFL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Sunday July 14, 2024. View image in full screen
Ottawa Redblacks' Ryquell Armstead (25) is tackled by Edmonton Elks' Nick Anderson (48) during first half CFL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Sunday July 14, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
The Edmonton Elks signed American linebacker Nick Anderson to a one-year extension Wednesday.

The deal keeps Anderson with the CFL club through next season.

The five-foot-11, 242-pound Anderson was the CFL’s top rookie last season after finishing tied with teammate Nyles Morgan for most defensive tackles (111).

He was also tops in total tackles (116) and second in defensive plays (130).

Anderson earned CFL all-star honours last season.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

