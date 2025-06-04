Edmonton Elks sign linebacker Nick Anderson to 1-year extension

See more sharing options

The Edmonton Elks signed American linebacker Nick Anderson to a one-year extension Wednesday.

The deal keeps Anderson with the CFL club through next season.

The five-foot-11, 242-pound Anderson was the CFL’s top rookie last season after finishing tied with teammate Nyles Morgan for most defensive tackles (111).

He was also tops in total tackles (116) and second in defensive plays (130).

Anderson earned CFL all-star honours last season.