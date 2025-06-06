Texada Islanders want wayward grizzly bear relocated, province says it’s a danger

Send this page to someone via email

Some Texada Island residents are hoping that a lone grizzly bear that recently swam to the island can be safely transported back to where it came from.

Officials issued a warning late last month after the bear swam to the island from the nearby Powell River area.

Locals told Global News the bear, affectionately known as Tex, hasn’t caused any issues, and are calling for the province to step in and help relocate it.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

But the B.C. Conservation Officer Service says the bear, which has been previously tagged, has become a hazard.

“The bear poses a serious threat to public safety — and due to recent conflict history — human-wildlife conflict response guidelines will be followed,” the agency said in a statement.

Residents say efforts to privately fund the bear’s move have also been met with resistance from the province.

Story continues below advertisement

“The cost is not the issue,” bear advocate Ellie Lamb told Global News.

“We’re able to do this. It’s just getting the signage and the sanction by the government to be able to do the translocation. There’s areas where this bear would be better suited at this time.”

The province says the bear has already been relocated twice last year.