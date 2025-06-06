Police name victim in Toronto shooting that killed 1, injured 5

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police have named the man killed in a Toronto shooting spree on Tuesday night, during which five others were injured and rushed to hospital.

Before 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Toronto police and paramedics were called to an area south of Yorkdale Mall for reports of a shooting that had left several people injured.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Police said three armed male suspects approach a group of people and opened fire, hitting several. They then fled the area.

The five people injured were made up of four men and a woman. They were aged 17, 17, 19, 25 and 30 years old.

A sixth gunshot victim died after being taken to hospital. He was identified by police on Friday as 31-year-old Yahya Ahmed-Mohamoud from Toronto.

Investigators are still searching for the three suspects in the case.