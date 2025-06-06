Menu

Crime

Police name victim in Toronto shooting that killed 1, injured 5

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted June 6, 2025 4:38 pm
1 min read
Yahya Ahmed-Mohamoud, 31, of Toronto. View image in full screen
Yahya Ahmed-Mohamoud, 31, of Toronto. TPS
Police have named the man killed in a Toronto shooting spree on Tuesday night, during which five others were injured and rushed to hospital.

Before 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Toronto police and paramedics were called to an area south of Yorkdale Mall for reports of a shooting that had left several people injured.

Police said three armed male suspects approach a group of people and opened fire, hitting several. They then fled the area.

The five people injured were made up of four men and a woman. They were aged 17, 17, 19, 25 and 30 years old.

A sixth gunshot victim died after being taken to hospital. He was identified by police on Friday as 31-year-old Yahya Ahmed-Mohamoud from Toronto.

Investigators are still searching for the three suspects in the case.

