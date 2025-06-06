Menu

Crime

Manitoba woman faces 10 charges after family allegedly threatened with gun: RCMP

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 6, 2025 2:21 pm
1 min read
A Manitoba woman is in custody facing a laundry list of charges, after allegedly threatening and assaulting a family in the community of McCreary, Man.

RCMP officers were called to a 4th Avenue home in McCreary around 2:45 a.m. Thursday, where they were told the suspect allegedly assaulted a victim and her two children inside the home and threatened them with a gun.

The victim, 30, and her kids were able to escape to a neighbour’s home to call police.

RCMP said the suspect was known to the victim, and with the help of a drone, were able to track the suspect down to a home on Broderick Street, where she was arrested without incident.

The 38-year-old has been charged with three counts of assault, three counts of uttering threats, two counts of pointing a firearm, possessing a weapon for dangerous purposes, and failing to comply with an undertaking.

None of the victims had serious physical injuries as a result of the incident, police said.

RCMP continue to investigate.

