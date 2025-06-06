Manitoba woman faces 10 charges after family allegedly threatened with gun: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A Manitoba woman is in custody facing a laundry list of charges, after allegedly threatening and assaulting a family in the community of McCreary, Man.

RCMP officers were called to a 4th Avenue home in McCreary around 2:45 a.m. Thursday, where they were told the suspect allegedly assaulted a victim and her two children inside the home and threatened them with a gun.

The victim, 30, and her kids were able to escape to a neighbour’s home to call police.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

RCMP said the suspect was known to the victim, and with the help of a drone, were able to track the suspect down to a home on Broderick Street, where she was arrested without incident.

The 38-year-old has been charged with three counts of assault, three counts of uttering threats, two counts of pointing a firearm, possessing a weapon for dangerous purposes, and failing to comply with an undertaking.

Story continues below advertisement

None of the victims had serious physical injuries as a result of the incident, police said.

RCMP continue to investigate.