Manitoba woman faces 10 charges after family allegedly threatened with gun: RCMP

A Manitoba woman is in custody facing a laundry list of charges, after allegedly threatening and assaulting a family in the community of McCreary, Man.
RCMP officers were called to a 4th Avenue home in McCreary around 2:45 a.m. Thursday, where they were told the suspect allegedly assaulted a victim and her two children inside the home and threatened them with a gun.
The victim, 30, and her kids were able to escape to a neighbour’s home to call police.
RCMP said the suspect was known to the victim, and with the help of a drone, were able to track the suspect down to a home on Broderick Street, where she was arrested without incident.
The 38-year-old has been charged with three counts of assault, three counts of uttering threats, two counts of pointing a firearm, possessing a weapon for dangerous purposes, and failing to comply with an undertaking.
None of the victims had serious physical injuries as a result of the incident, police said.
RCMP continue to investigate.
