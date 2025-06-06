Menu

Sinkhole closes Coquihalla Highway northbound between Hope and Merritt

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 6, 2025 1:30 pm
The Coquihalla Highway is closed northbound due to a sinkhole. View image in full screen
The Coquihalla Highway is closed northbound due to a sinkhole. Brad Ferguson via Getty Images
The Coquihalla Highway is closed northbound from Hope to Merritt, B.C., on Friday due to a sinkhole.

The sinkhole is located south of the Great Bear Snowshed.

The Ministry of Transportation said crews are at the scene for an assessment and urgent repairs are needed.

It is not known when the northbound road will be open but the next update is at noon.

Drivers are being detoured to Highway 1 or Highway 3 as alternative routes.

Heavy traffic in the area is expected and drivers should allow for extra time to get to their destinations.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

