Quebec could break its poor air quality record as smoke sits over the province

Send this page to someone via email

Quebecers are being urged to take precautions as a special air quality statement is in effect Friday, with smoke from wildfires in the Canadian Prairies drifting into the province.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) says in a statement that the smoke is causing poor air quality for the entire Greater Montreal area and is reducing visibility, with conditions potentially persisting into Saturday.

According to IQAir, a site that tracks air quality around the globe, Montreal ranked third in the world for worst air quality Friday, with Toronto and Santiago, Chile, coming in second and first, respectively. Detroit and Delhi ranked fourth and fifth.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Health officials are warning that as smoke levels rise, so do health risks — particularly for vulnerable populations. This includes seniors, pregnant individuals, infants, young children, those with chronic illnesses and outdoor workers.

Story continues below advertisement

“People in these groups should avoid strenuous activities outdoors and seek medical attention if symptoms occur,” the advisory states.

Common symptoms from smoke exposure may include eye, nose and throat irritation, headaches and mild coughing. More severe symptoms like wheezing, chest pain or a persistent cough should be treated as potentially serious and may require immediate medical attention.

Residents are advised to stay indoors, keeping windows and doors closed, and to use a high-quality air filter or portable air cleaner if possible. For those who must go outside, a well-fitted N95 respirator can help reduce exposure to fine particles, although it doesn’t eliminate all health risks.

Officials also urge people to reschedule or reduce outdoor activities and events, and to check in on neighbours or loved ones who may be more susceptible to air pollution.

If an extreme heat warning is issued alongside the air quality alert, authorities stress the importance of staying cool while also minimizing smoke exposure.

Residents are encouraged to monitor updates from local health and environmental authorities as conditions can change quickly.