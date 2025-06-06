Fatherly feud at Ontario school leads to headbutt and bloody nose

Send this page to someone via email

A before-school dispute between parents in the parking lot of a Guelph, Ont., school left one with a bloody nose and another with a court appearance, according to Guelph police.

They say emergency services were dispatched to the school in the city’s south end at around 9 a.m. on Thursday in connection with the incident.

Police say their investigation revealed that two dads had an ongoing of history of issues over driving and parking complaints when they picked up and dropped off their kids.

On Thursday, things took a turn for the worse as the two began to argue about how one had parked their vehicle. As one of the men turned to walk away, the other headbutted him, leaving him with a bloody nose, according to police.

Police say the wounded man was treated by paramedics at the scene and was not left with serious injuries as a result of the incident.

A 39-year-old Guelph man was arrested for assault and will make a court appearance on July 15.