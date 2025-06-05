‘Stronger together’: Saskatchewan’s volunteer firefighters unite to fight northern wildfires

Send this page to someone via email

As northern Saskatchewan continues to grapple with widespread wildfires, small-town fire departments across the province are banding together, many through a central hub in Warman.

“We’re a nice central location,” said Russ Austin, fire chief of Warman Fire Rescue. “So whether it’s bringing in firefighting skids… or bringing in any fire departments that have firefighters, we try to help get them into crews and get them in the trucks.”

The Warman Fire Department first got involved before a state of emergency was declared.

“Well, a few weeks ago we got a call from SPSA asking if we had a crew that we could send up to Pelican Narrows… and we’ve been involved ever since.”

The department now acts as a hub for trucks, equipment and firefighters from across the province.

“Our fire trucks have or will be having firefighters from five or six different departments in there. So currently, Osler, Dalmeny and Saskatoon firefighters are going to be deployed with our trucks up north as well.”

Donations are also flowing through the fire hall.

“We have about $5,000 worth of donated snacks and food and Gatorade and things over in one of our bays that goes out tomorrow up north.”

Among the equipment being deployed are skid-mounted firefighting units donated by GlobalMedic.

“It’s 250 gallons of water and it comes through a pump and a hose… you can run around with one of these and put those embers out and stop a small thing before it becomes a big thing.”

Austin said the fire conditions are the most extreme he’s seen in more than three decades.

“What we’re seeing now is unprecedented wildfire, and the behavior of the fire is nothing like I’ve seen in 32 years.”

He added that unpredictable winds and dry fuel have made the fires difficult to control.

“It’s not unusual for a fire to spot fires or throw sparks four kilometers away and start new fires.”

While the response involves many departments, most of the firefighters responding are volunteers.

“With 380 of the 400 or so fire departments in Saskatchewan being volunteer, there’s a lot of people tied up,” Austin said. “Quite a few of them, their employers were gracious enough to just say, you know what, it’s the greater good, just go and we’ll cover your wages, you just go work.”

The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency acknowledged that support.

“We thank them for their support,” said SPSA’s Steve Roberts. “In some cases it’s a little problematic because there’s lots of fire bans on and municipalities are a little concerned about their own backyard.”

Austin said Warman Fire Rescue’s primary focus is still protecting the citizens of Warman and the R.M. of Corman Park. Still, crews are pressing on.

“At the end of the day, we’re stronger together, and Saskatchewan has always been about the spirit of helping each other,” Austin said. “Our fire departments are no different.”