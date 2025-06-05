B.C. wildfire crews defend homes in Kelly Lake as Kiskatinaw River fire approaches

Send this page to someone via email

The BC Wildfire Service says the Kiskatinaw River wildfire is exhibiting aggressive fire behaviour on Thursday.

The fire continues to move towards Kelly Lake and the service describes it as a “high-risk situation.”

Crews are activating sprinkler systems in Kelly Lake to defend homes and structures but the wildfire service says residents should not wait until they see smoke or fire to evacuate the area.

Road access may become compromised quickly and conditions can change quickly.

There are three evacuation orders and two evacuation alerts in place due to the Kiskatinaw River fire.

As of Thursday morning, the fire is about four km from the Alberta border on the south flank and around one km from Kelly Lake to the north.

The fire has now grown past Kelly Lake Road and wildfire officials will be keeping a close eye on the winds, which are expected to gust up to 60 km/h and will remain elevated overnight.

On Friday, an incoming weather system will generate very strong winds gusting up to 70 km/h, shifting from west south-westerly in the morning to west late in the afternoon, then veering northwest in the evening as a cold front arrives.

The wildfire service says winds will ease slightly on Saturday before increasing on Sunday again.

“Extreme fire behaviour is anticipated under these conditions,” the service said in an update.

Highway 52 East remains closed in both directions and drivers should check Drive BC for the most up-to-date information.

In One Island Lake, northwest of Kelly Lake, crews are setting up structure protection equipment on properties as a precaution.

The wildfire service says that while the fire continues to move east and current forecasts do not indicate it will head directly north, the presence of both southerly and northerly wind components means movement toward the northeast and southeast remains possible.

Given the strong winds and potential for increased fire behaviour later this week, these proactive steps are being taken to stay ahead of possible changes in fire behaviour or direction.