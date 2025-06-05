Menu

Crime

4th suspect charged with murder in 2023 disappearance of Winnipeg woman, police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 5, 2025 11:28 am
1 min read
Winnipeg Remand Centre. View image in full screen
Winnipeg Remand Centre. Shane Gibson/Global News
Winnipeg police say they’ve made a fourth arrest in the ongoing investigation into a 2023 murder.

Shelly Dawn Hayward, 30, went missing in November of that year, after being last spotted in the Polo Park area.

In early 2024, homicide investigators took over, and four suspects were identified — one of whom had died before charges were laid.

Shelby Hayward, 30, was reported missing in November 2023.
Shelby Hayward, 30, was reported missing in November 2023. Courtesy Winnipeg Police Service

Two women, 24 and 25, as well as a 39-year-old man, had been arrested and charged with first-degree murder by the end of October 2024.

Police said they made an additional arrest Tuesday at the Winnipeg Remand Centre and charged Katrina Musawagon, 32, with first-degree murder as well. Musawagon remains in custody.

Winnipeg police investigating early morning downtown homicide
