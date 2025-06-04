SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Kirk delivers walkoff hit as Jays edge Phillies

By Gregory Strong The Canadian Press
Posted June 4, 2025 11:05 pm
3 min read
TORONTO – Even though it was their first career meeting, Alejandro Kirk knows the tendencies of Phillies closer Jordan Romano better than almost anyone.

Kirk took full advantage Wednesday night by driving in Vladimir Guerrero Jr. with the winning run to give Toronto a 2-1 walkoff victory over Philadelphia at Rogers Centre.

After fouling off three pitches, the Toronto catcher belted a 97-m.p.h. fastball from his former battery mate off the wall in right-centre field to allow Guerrero to trot home.

“What an at-bat from Kirky there to really spoil some tough pitches,” said Blue Jays manager John Schneider. “Jordy kind of turned it up from 95 to 98 there, fouled off a couple of sliders, a couple heaters, and then just a really good swing on a fastball.”

Blue Jays closer Jeff Hoffman (5-2), who signed with Toronto in the off-season after playing two seasons for Philadelphia, got the last out in the top of the ninth for the win.

Guerrero reached on a single and stole second base on backup catcher Rafael Marchan, who entered the game after J.T. Realmuto took a foul ball to the groin area.

The Blue Jays (32-29) have won six of their last seven games and eight of their last nine at home.

“I think we both tried to do the best we could and I ended up a bit on the winning side,” Kirk said via interpreter Hector Lebron. “But it’s not easy to face a guy like Romano.”

It was Toronto’s fourth walkoff victory of the season. Romano, from Markham, Ont., spent six seasons with the Blue Jays before signing with the Phillies in the off-season.

“Jordy’s got a very unique fastball profile,” Schneider said. “It’s kind of low slot and it gets on you, so it’s tough to hit. So I’m sure that played into it.

“Again, it’s a guy we’re really familiar with and he’s had a ton of success. So (I) don’t want to say it’s easier for us because we know him.

“He’s got great (stuff), but I think it probably helped Kirk out there a little bit.”

The Phillies (37-24) have dropped five of their last six games.

Toronto starter Jose Berrios gave up a solo shot to Nick Castellanos in the second inning. It was his sixth home run of the season.

Trending Now

Philadelphia right-hander Mick Abel, making his first big-league road start, retired the first eight Blue Jays in order until Andres Gimenez stroked a single in the third inning.

Berrios, meanwhile, battled some control issues in the fifth, loading the bases with two walks and a single. Bryson Stott worked a full count before popping up and Trea Turner flew out to end the threat.

Gimenez singled again in the sixth and scored on a one-out triple by Bo Bichette. Abel was replaced by Orion Kerkering, who got Guerrero on a shallow fly and Barger on a strikeout.

Berrios allowed four hits, one earned run and had five strikeouts over six innings.

“Overall there wasn’t much room for error really on either side with the way the starters were going,” Schneider said.

Chad Green relieved Berrios and Brendon Little got five outs before Hoffman came on.

Announced attendance was 25,716 and the game took two hours 25 minutes to play. The teams will play the rubber game in the three-game series on Thursday afternoon.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 4, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

