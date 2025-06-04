CFL great Andrew Harris returns to football as Roughriders running backs coach

Given all the times he matched up on the other side of the field for Labour Day Classics and Banjo Bowls, Andrew Harris needed a moment the first time he put on merch of his new CFL club — wearing Saskatchewan Roughrider green and white for the very first time.

“Yeah I’m not going to lie to you, the first time I put that green sweater on I had to do, not a double-take, but a triple- or quadruple-take in the mirror,” said Harris. “It was a little strange.”

It’s certainly a strange sight to see the 38-year-old sporting the colours of what used to be his most bitter rival, but the five-time CFL all-star is now fully on board with the Roughriders as the team’s new running backs coach.

Harris has been working to prepare the team’s group of tailbacks ahead of kickoff for the 2025 season after one year away from the game.

Story continues below advertisement

“I did take a year off and honestly I wasn’t really missing football at all,” said Harris. “I was in a spot where I was making good money and I was living in Ontario, but it wasn’t until the playoffs last year where I started to get the itch again.”

“[Roughriders head coach Corey Mace] called me literally four days after I was kind of having those thoughts and I said, ‘Hell yeah, let’s go.'”

Officially signing on as Roughriders running backs coach in January, Harris is expected to bring a wealth of knowledge to the organization after finishing his career in early 2024 as one of the most productive Canadian-born players in CFL history.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Once hearing Harris had ambition to return to football, Mace said it was an easy choice to bring him on board.

“The number one thing you can tell is he loves ball,” said Mace. “Just his knowledge, not only of the playbook and the scheme of what it’s like, but also being in the situation of being the ball carrier of how to train those guys’ eyes and what to look for.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s been a really nice addition man. He brings energy and juice for us, it’s been exactly what we expected.”

Harris brings one of the most extensive resumes in league history to ‘Riderville’ after 14 seasons split between the B.C. Lions, Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Toronto Argonauts where he’d retire with four Grey Cups to his name.

Named Most Valuable Canadian in two of those championships including MVP honours in 2019, Harris would finish his professional career with 15,869 yards from scrimmage, marking the most by a Canadian in league history.

1:58 Riders star DB Milligan Jr. hungry for more after defensive MOP season

Now he’ll oversee a Roughriders running back group which includes third-year tailback Thomas Bertrand-Hudon, who will be backing up starter A.J. Ouellette and who is determined to carve out his own career as a Canadian-born rusher.

“I mean it’s kind of crazy, honestly; I didn’t expect [Harris’ hiring],” said Bertrand-Hudon. “When I saw that we signed him, I was very pumped for it. He’s been great so far, he keeps teaching us stuff like little things that he did throughout his career to help him get better.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s just nice to be able to absorb everything, all the knowledge he can give to us for the season.”

At training camp last month, Harris worked closely with Ouellette who is aiming to rebound after an injury-plagued 2024 season which saw him finish well short of the yardage and touchdowns he put up in 2023.

The duo of Harris and Ouellette formed the backfield of the Argonauts in 2022 and 2023, a relationship the new coach is looking forward to progressing.

“I think my last couple of years I was in that player-coach role as it was, but now it’s more hands on,” said Harris. “I have my voice and the style that I want to lead these guys in and we have a great group of backs.

“I played with A.J. and we have a good relationship, so I’m working with him closely and the younger guys as well. It’s been a pretty seamless transition.”

According to Ouellette, the addition of Harris on the sideline will likely mean more involvement with quarterback Trevor Harris in the overall execution of the Saskatchewan offence.

“He’s always trying to get the running backs in the passing game,” said Ouellette. “So he’s going to be drawing up some fun plays for us, he’s changing some stuff in the run game. My role is to do what’s asked of me, still be the best pass-blocker I can be.”

Story continues below advertisement

Drawing the ire and frustration of Riders fans in years past, especially during his tenure with his hometown Blue Bombers, Harris now hopes to be the missing piece towards winning his fifth career Grey Cup.

This time, wearing the green and white of the Roughriders.

“I’m just on the other side now with a different team,” said Harris. “The passionate environment, the excitement, the intensity, the attitude that this province and this team brings, it’s right up my alley. I’m looking forward to the season.”

Harris will be on the sideline of his first regular season game on Thursday night, as the Roughriders open their 2025 CFL season against the visiting Ottawa Redblacks at 7 p.m. at Mosaic Stadium.