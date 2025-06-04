Evacuees fleeing northern Saskatchewan wildfires struggle with uncertainty, loss

Send this page to someone via email

As wildfires continue to wreak havoc across Northern Saskatchewan, evacuees from communities like La Ronge are pouring into Prince Albert, uncertain of what they will return to.

Many are already feeling the overwhelming loss, even without knowing if their homes still stand.

“It’s terrible being forced out of a home. I have a lot of valuable stuff that aren’t worth money, but to me, they’re core memories,” said Jared Settee, an evacuee from La Ronge.

“I’m 27, I am building my family up, that’s our home. We’re expecting a child, too, so it’s really rough.”

The wave of uncertainty, exhaustion, and fear is palpable among the hundreds who have fled. For some, this is not their first time fleeing the flames.

“This has probably been the biggest evacuation since 2015,” says Edmund Roberts, who fled the fires a decade ago and now, once again, faces the uncertainty of the flames. “More people, more communities are being evacuated.”

The sight of thick smoke and flames along the highway during the evacuation reminded Roberts of a video game.

“I kind of thought about Silent Hill or Call of Duty, Zombies even,” said Roberts.

As the flames continue to spread, iconic La Ronge landmarks, such as the Robertson Trading Store and the Rona Hardware Store, have already been lost.

“Robertson Trading Store is a big memory for a lot of the older people over there because that’s where their childhood memories come from,” said Sette. “I really like that store, too, so it’s sad to see them burn down.”

For some evacuees, the emotional toll is compounded by frustration with leadership.

“It’s just too overwhelming because we’re getting so many different directions by Red Cross,” said Nancy Charles, La Ronge Indian Band evacuee.

“None of us, most of us don’t have any gas money. We’re stuck here. We registered here about two or three times already. How many times do we have to register to be accepted?”

Despite the overwhelming challenges, community support remains a bright spot. Some evacuees are focusing on giving back while they wait for clarity.

“I’m just trying to see if I can volunteer or get some work, just so I can get some income,” said Edmund Roberts.

For evacuees like Virgil Bear, the chaos is both physical and emotional. His journey out of La Ronge was harrowing, with fires close to the road.

“I woke up, and there was just fire on the side of the road,” he recalled. “I was shocked. It was chaotic.”

The loss of his childhood home is a personal blow for Bear, who still has his late father’s ashes there.

“I feel kind of lost,” he says. However, he takes comfort in the support he has received, staying with family in Prince Albert.

“Where I’m at, I feel like I’m home. I can cook for myself, and it feels familiar,” Bear said, finding solace in the kindness of others despite the turmoil.

As evacuees await answers, many are finding solace in the support of others. However, the biggest questions that remain are how long they will be left in limbo and what they will return to.