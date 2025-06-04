Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Montreal police arrest 13 in alleged extortions involving downtown restaurant

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 4, 2025 6:26 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Prominent Montreal restaurant owner’s home targeted by gunfire for 2nd time'
Prominent Montreal restaurant owner’s home targeted by gunfire for 2nd time
Related: Prominent Montreal restaurant owner's home targeted by gunfire for 2nd time
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Montreal police say they’ve arrested 13 people in connection with a series of extortion crimes targeting the owners of two downtown Montreal restaurants and their entourage.

Police say the three main suspects are men aged 25, 34 and 39.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The extortion targeted the owners of two restaurants in the downtown Ville-Marie borough, with one of the establishments being shot up in February 2025.

The owners’ other restaurant and one of their residences were also targeted.

Trending Now

During their investigation, police discovered two independent cells that allegedly also tried to extort the same business owners.

Police arrested eight men and two women between the ages of 28 and 44 and say those two groups are believed to have been involved in other activities, including drug trafficking.

Advertisement
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices