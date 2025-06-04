Montreal police arrest 13 in alleged extortions involving downtown restaurant

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police say they’ve arrested 13 people in connection with a series of extortion crimes targeting the owners of two downtown Montreal restaurants and their entourage.

Police say the three main suspects are men aged 25, 34 and 39.

The extortion targeted the owners of two restaurants in the downtown Ville-Marie borough, with one of the establishments being shot up in February 2025.

The owners’ other restaurant and one of their residences were also targeted.

During their investigation, police discovered two independent cells that allegedly also tried to extort the same business owners.

Police arrested eight men and two women between the ages of 28 and 44 and say those two groups are believed to have been involved in other activities, including drug trafficking.