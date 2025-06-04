Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Proposed lawsuit alleges Toronto violated refugees’ rights by denying shelter beds

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 4, 2025 4:23 pm
1 min read
The Toronto skyline is seen on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024. View image in full screen
A proposed class-action lawsuit alleges Toronto violated refugee claimants’ Charter rights by denying them access to shelter beds for nearly a year. Chris Young/ THE CANADIAN PRESS
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A proposed class-action lawsuit against the City of Toronto alleges the city violated refugee claimants’ Charter rights by denying them access to shelter beds for nearly a year.

The proposed suit was filed on behalf of refugees, refugee claimants and asylum seekers who sought shelter in Toronto and were unable to get a bed between Nov. 7, 2022 and Oct. 1, 2023, when it says the city stopped allowing claimants to access its base shelter system.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

It also includes shelter seekers who were told to contact either Service Canada or Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, which the suit says were unable to provide housing assistance.

The lawsuit requires certification from a judge to proceed.

Trending Now

It also alleges the city’s practice disproportionately impacted members of the Black community, as many of the refugee claimants had arrived from countries with predominantly Black populations.

Story continues below advertisement

City spokesperson Elise von Scheel says the city will respond “in due course” and has no further comment as the case is before the court.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices