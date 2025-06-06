Guelph MPP looks to put ‘people before oil and gas profits’ with re-introduction of fossil fuels bill

Send this page to someone via email

Green Party Leader and Guelph MPP Mike Schreiner is calling on the province to allow municipalities to charge gas companies to use public land.

On Wednesday, Schreiner announced the No Free Ride for Fossil Fuels Act at Queen’s Park.

If passed, the bill would give municipalities the power to charge fees from Enbridge and other natural gas providers for public land use.

“This is about putting people before oil and gas profits,” Schreiner said.

The bill was first tabled in the last parliament, but Schreiner said it “died on the order paper” when the election was called earlier this year.

In a statement, the Greens said most provinces charge gas companies to use public land, but Ontario does not.

Global News made attempts to contact Michael Chong, the Conservative MP for Wellington-Halton Hills, but no comment was provided by publication time.

Leanne Caron, councillor with the City of Guelph, said the companies use the public lands to distribute gas and do not pay back the municipalities.

“Like other provinces who are allowed to charge for use of public land, we need this revenue to invest in climate mitigation, deeply affordable housing and to support the energy transition away from dependence on fossil fuels,” Caron said.

Should the province end the ban on natural gas providers using public lands for free, Schreiner said the city would like to charge gas companies a fee as part of a new agreement with Enbridge.

He said the funds could create a revenue stream and put millions of dollars back into the community.

“If we use the same formula as Edmonton does, the City of Guelph could raise an additional $8.5 million in revenue that could help us fund city services and keep property taxes down,” he said.

The Ontario Energy Board is currently looking at evidence presented by Evan Ferrari, executive director of eMerge Guelph Sustainability and a local advocate, along with the city, in its decision to renew its natural gas franchise agreement with Enbridge.

Right now, the city is in the process of renegotiating its 20-year lease agreement with Enbridge, according to the Guelph MPP.

Schreiner said the bill could help play a part in the board’s decision to renew with Enbridge.

“Re-tabling this bill is an important step,” he said.

“Let’s stop the ban, let’s stop preventing municipalities from charging fossil fuel companies from paying their fair share. I think that’s an important message to send.”