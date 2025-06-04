Police identify man found dead after Edmonton house fire, say he was victim of homicide

Send this page to someone via email

The death of a man whose body was found at the site of an Edmonton house fire on the weekend has been ruled a homicide.

In a news release issued Wednesday, police said while an autopsy ruled that the 48-year-old man was the victim of a homicide, the cause of his death is being withheld “for investigative purposes.”

Police identified the victim as Michael Jackman.

Firefighters were called to a house fire in the area of 120 Avenue and 77 Street early Sunday morning.

In a news release, police said they were contacted by Edmonton Fire Rescue Services at 2:47 a.m. and emergency crews found a man’s body inside. The cause of the fire has not been disclosed.

Anyone with information about the incident or who has camera footage of the area between about 1:30 a.m. and 2 a.m. on Sunday is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at http://www.p3tips.com/250.