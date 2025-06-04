Parole granted for former health official in B.C. and Alberta who sexually assaulted boy

Send this page to someone via email

The former chief medical health officer for British Columbia’s Interior Health Authority has been granted full parole from a sentence for sexually assaulting a boy.

Albert de Villiers served less than two years of a 5-1/2-year prison sentence after being convicted in 2023 of sexual interference of the boy in Grand Prairie, Alta.

The Parole Board of Canada says in a decision issued in April that de Villiers repeatedly sexually touched the young male between 2018 and 2021, sharing pornographic videos to “groom” the victim.

The board’s ruling says de Villiers was granted day parole in October last year, and has since begun rebuilding his relationship with his wife and sons, working with his wife’s online business, the name of which is redacted from the decision.

The board says de Villiers, a top public health official in northern Alberta before his move to B.C. in 2020, has a supportive network of family, friends and “faith community,” which included continuing sessions with his rabbi.

The decision says de Villiers had no issues while behind bars, and assessments determined him a very low risk to reoffend.

His parole conditions prohibit him from accessing pornographic materials, and from being in locations where people under 16 are likely to be.

The board ruled that de Villiers caused “serious harm” to the victim.

“The impacts on the victim and your betrayal of trust and authority on him and his family cannot be overstated,” the decision says.

“With that said, you have no prior criminal history and have otherwise lived a pro-social life with positive family and a good reputation in the community.”

The board’s ruling says de Villiers had no criminal history before his 2021 arrest, but he faced a separate charge of sexual assault in February 2023 that was later stayed and he was placed under a peace bond.

Parole board decisions are not posted publicly at the time they are issued. The ruling was provided to The Canadian Press upon request.