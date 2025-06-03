Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Alberta emergency room visit lengths continue to grow: Report

By Meghan Cobb Global News
Posted June 3, 2025 7:30 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Alberta emergency room visit length continues to grow: report'
Alberta emergency room visit length continues to grow: report
WATCH: A new report found the median length of a trip to an Alberta emergency room was three hours and 58 minutes in 2024. That's up nearly an hour from five years ago but still ranks as one of the quickest visits with ERs across the country. As Meghan Cobb reports, while the number might seem like good news, patients still feel they're waiting too long. 
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Anyone who has visited an emergency room in Alberta in recent years knows to expect a wait if not critically ill or injured, and now a new report confirms wait times have increased.

The report by the Montreal Economic Institute (MEI) has found the median length of stay in an Alberta emergency room was three hours and 58 minutes in 2024 — up 54 minutes over the past five years.

The median length of stay from arrival to unit transfer or discharge is the middle value of trips to the ER — meaning half were longer, and half shorter.

The report found the median time to see a doctor in an Alberta emergency department was one and a half hours last year.

Despite the wait times, Alberta actually ranked among the top three provinces for shortest visit lengths.

Story continues below advertisement

Newfoundland and Labrador’s median time in an ER was two hours and 45 minutes, while some New Brunswick hospitals had an average time of three hours and 21 minutes.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Visits in Quebec were found to take the most time, clocking in at five hours and 23 minutes.

The report says despite Alberta having shorter wait times than other provinces, patients shouldn’t be satisfied with the current state of affairs — a thought shared by the provincial government.

In a statement, the Alberta Ministry of Hospitals and Surgical Health Services says “delays in Alberta’s emergency departments are shorter than in other large provinces — but that’s still not good enough.”

The statement goes on to say the government is “taking action to reduce wait time by adding hospital beds and expanding assisted living capacity…. we’re also increasing the number of family physicians and investing new urgent care centres across the province to ensure patients have alternatives when emergency care isn’t required.”

Trending Now

Chris Gallaway, executive director of the Friends of Medicare advocacy group, says the data in the MEI report doesn’t tell the full story.

“There’s no doubt that our emergency room wait times are high, unacceptably high we would say.

“We’re also seeing closures across the province, which aren’t tracked through wait times because the facilities are completely closed, often for days on end, especially in the summer.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "We're also seeing closures across the province, which aren't tracked through wait times because the facilities are completely closed, often for days on end, especially in the summer."
Story continues below advertisement

According to Gallaway, Alberta has the highest number of people accessing emergency care and he says that points to other issues in the health-care system.

“It’s a domino effect where we don’t have enough doctors and other health professionals to provide the care we need where it’s needed,” explains Gallaway.

“Ultimately things end up in emergency room if you’re not treating it somewhere else.”

Gallaway says a robust staffing plan is needed before any relief is felt in emergency rooms.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices