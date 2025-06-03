Saskatchewan wildfires have forced 15,000 evacuations and counting: premier

Send this page to someone via email

As Manitoba grapples with wildfires that have forced more than 17,000 people from their homes, the premier of Saskatchewan said Tuesday the situation is becoming just as dire in his province.

Scott Moe said upwards of 15,000 in Saskatchewan have had to leave their communities and more are likely in the coming days.

“We didn’t have a very good day yesterday, with the weather the way it was, where the fires are and just how aggressive they are as they bear down on communities,” he told reporters at a wildfire update in Prince Albert, Sask.

“We’re probably approaching in the neighbourhood of 15,000 people that have been evacuated across the province and being supported in communities throughout Saskatchewan, and more families are leaving their homes as we speak.”

Moe said the biggest destruction has been in places like the northern village of Denare Beach, where some family homes have been lost.

And there will likely be challenging days ahead due to a lack of rain in the forecast.

Moe said he has spoken with other premiers, as well as Prime Minister Mark Carney, and was told that resources would be made available to battle the fires that continue to affect more than 30 communities.

An evacuation order was handed down Monday for about 7,000 people in the town of La Ronge, nearby Air Ronge and the Lac La Ronge Indian Band.

Officials said fire breached the La Ronge airport, where the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency lost its air tanker base but none of the tankers were damaged.

Evacuees from the area were told to head south to Prince Albert, 240 kilometres south of La Ronge.

About 8,000 residents had already been displaced by fires in recent weeks.

— By Aaron Sousa in Edmonton