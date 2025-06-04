Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Fredericton non-profit aims to help children caught in intimate partner violence situations

By Anna Mandin Global News
Posted June 4, 2025 5:00 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Fredericton non-profit helping children in intimate partner violence cases'
Fredericton non-profit helping children in intimate partner violence cases
WATCH: Children are some of the invisible victims of intimate partner violence in Canada. But one Fredericton non-profit is making a different by helping children feel safe, while working through difficult feelings. Anna Mandin reports in the latest on our series discussing intimate partner violence in New Brunswick.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

EDITOR’S NOTE: As part of our series looking at the issue of intimate partner violence in the province, we spoke with a New Brunswick advocate and survivor who shared her story.

We also spoke with Lyne Chantal Boudreau, the provincial minister responsible for women’s equality, about how the province is addressing the issue.

 Here is a look at what support workers in the province are noticing in terms of trends, and how they cope with the field.

Children are some of the invisible victims of intimate partner violence in Canada, and a Fredericton non-profit is aiming to help them feel safe while working through difficult feelings.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Liberty Lane houses and supports intimate partner violence survivors. In the last few years, it has also implemented a program for the children of survivors.

Story continues below advertisement

“When we’re looking at the whole family, we’re seeing the influence of domestic violence isn’t just on the protective parent, on the mom, the children also are experiencing some negative effects as well,” said Meaghan Ross, the child and youth guidance co-ordinator at Liberty Lane.

Sometimes, abusers use children to continue their abuse by passing messages through them to the survivors. Other times, they threaten or attempt to withhold access to children, which causes harm for both the survivors and the young ones caught in the middle.

Trending Now

“It impacts their emotional safety, right, and they don’t know who to trust. There’s a sense of shame, there’s a sense of self-responsibility,” Ross said.

Liberty Lane works to help children process their feelings and understand how to regulate their emotions. However, the work has its challenges, especially when it comes to family law and child protection systems.

“When you feel like you’ve done a lot with the client and maybe things didn’t go the way that you want to and the children are put into care, that’s probably one of the hardest situations,” Ross said.

For more on this story, watch the video above.

Anyone experiencing intimate partner violence can call 911 in the case of an emergency. Support is available in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick by dialling 211.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices