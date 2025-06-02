Menu

Canada

Athletes, students tend to community garden in support of Regina Foodbank

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted June 2, 2025 6:40 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Harvest with Heart planting seeds for plants and people'
Harvest with Heart planting seeds for plants and people
WATCH: Harvest with Heart is a chance for Special Olympics Saskatchewan students at Campbell Collegiate to get their hands dirty and learn about gardening. But the project is about a lot more than getting outside.
Athletes and students with Special Olympics Saskatchewan were out enjoying the weather Monday starting a new community garden.

But the garden is about more than just a fun way to get active for 10 Campbell Collegiate students.

For the last five years, Harvest with Heart has been growing thousands of pounds of food for the Regina Foodbank.

Now, for the first time, kids are getting involved in the garden.

Global News’ Andrew Benson has the story in the video above.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

