Athletes, students tend to community garden in support of Regina Foodbank

Athletes and students with Special Olympics Saskatchewan were out enjoying the weather Monday starting a new community garden.
But the garden is about more than just a fun way to get active for 10 Campbell Collegiate students.
For the last five years, Harvest with Heart has been growing thousands of pounds of food for the Regina Foodbank.
Now, for the first time, kids are getting involved in the garden.
