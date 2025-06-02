Athletes, students tend to community garden in support of Regina Foodbank

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Athletes and students with Special Olympics Saskatchewan were out enjoying the weather Monday starting a new community garden.

But the garden is about more than just a fun way to get active for 10 Campbell Collegiate students.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

For the last five years, Harvest with Heart has been growing thousands of pounds of food for the Regina Foodbank.

Now, for the first time, kids are getting involved in the garden.

Global News’ Andrew Benson has the story in the video above.