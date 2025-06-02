Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canada collected $617M extra from import duties as counter-tariffs hit U.S.

By Craig Lord The Canadian Press
Posted June 2, 2025 2:10 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Trump ‘is not finished with tariffs’'
Trump ‘is not finished with tariffs’
RELATED: Trump 'is not finished with tariffs'
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Ottawa collected an extra $617 million in import duties this past March compared to a year earlier as counter-tariffs against U.S. trade restrictions came into effect.

The federal government’s latest fiscal monitor report, published late last week, shows revenues from customs import duties topped $1 billion in March, more than double the figure from a year earlier.

In March the federal government slapped retaliatory tariffs on billions of dollars in U.S. goods entering Canada — costs that are paid by Canadian businesses importing the items.

Click to play video: 'Canada ponders response to Trump’s latest steel tariffs threat'
Canada ponders response to Trump’s latest steel tariffs threat
Trending Now

The Liberal party projected during the recent federal election campaign that counter-tariffs against the United States would raise an estimated $20 billion over 12 months.

Story continues below advertisement

Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne said in an interview with CBC last week that the figure in the Liberal platform was “a projection at a moment in time” and noted the tariff situation has been changing rapidly.

The Liberals are forgoing publishing a spring budget but have promised a fiscal update in the fall.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices