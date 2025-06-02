Armed, masked men rob bank in Ontario, police search for 3 suspects

Niagara Regional Police are investigating after three armed and masked suspects robbed a bank in Wainfleet late Thursday afternoon.
On May 29 at 4:35 p.m., Port Colbourne/Wainfleet officers responded to the Meridian Credit Union on Highway 3 after reports of an armed robbery.
Police say three unidentified suspects entered the bank wearing masks and carrying weapons. One of the suspects was reportedly armed with a handgun, while another carried a large, bladed weapon resembling a machete.
The suspects demanded and received an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing the bank.
The individuals fled the scene in what is believed to be a 2019–21 white Honda Civic with front tinted windows and visible damage to the rear passenger-side quarter window. It was last seen travelling northbound on Highway 3.
No bank employees or customers were physically harmed during the incident.
Get breaking National news
All three suspects were similar in appearance. They were described as male, with thin build and wearing dark clothing, skeleton masks and gloves. Witnesses noted the suspects spoke with accents.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact authorities or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers.
- World junior trial: No other players will testify as defence rests case
- FBI investigating as man faces charges in Colorado attack that injured 8
- 14-year-old charged with 1st-degree murder of elderly woman in Pickering, Ont.
- World junior trial: Hart ‘assumed’ threesome invite was just that, court hears
Comments