Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Armed, masked men rob bank in Ontario, police search for 3 suspects

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted June 2, 2025 1:41 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Canada seeing rise in firearm-related violent crime: StatCan'
Canada seeing rise in firearm-related violent crime: StatCan
RELATED: Canada seeing rise in firearm-related violent crime: StatCan – Jan 30, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Niagara Regional Police are investigating after three armed and masked suspects robbed a bank in Wainfleet late Thursday afternoon.

On May 29 at 4:35 p.m., Port Colbourne/Wainfleet officers responded to the Meridian Credit Union on Highway 3 after reports of an armed robbery.

Police say three unidentified suspects entered the bank wearing masks and carrying weapons. One of the suspects was reportedly armed with a handgun, while another carried a large, bladed weapon resembling a machete.

The suspects demanded and received an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing the bank.

Three masked suspects armed with a handgun and machete rob a Wainfleet bank as Niagara police search for leads and request public video footage.
Three masked suspects armed with a handgun and machete rob a Wainfleet bank as Niagara police search for leads and request public video footage. Courtesy Niagara Regional Police Services
Trending Now

The individuals fled the scene in what is believed to be a 2019–21 white Honda Civic with front tinted windows and visible damage to the rear passenger-side quarter window. It was last seen travelling northbound on Highway 3.

Story continues below advertisement

No bank employees or customers were physically harmed during the incident.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

All three suspects were similar in appearance. They were described as male, with thin build and wearing dark clothing, skeleton masks and gloves. Witnesses noted the suspects spoke with accents.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact authorities or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices