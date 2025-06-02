Armed, masked men rob bank in Ontario, police search for 3 suspects

Send this page to someone via email

Niagara Regional Police are investigating after three armed and masked suspects robbed a bank in Wainfleet late Thursday afternoon.

On May 29 at 4:35 p.m., Port Colbourne/Wainfleet officers responded to the Meridian Credit Union on Highway 3 after reports of an armed robbery.

Police say three unidentified suspects entered the bank wearing masks and carrying weapons. One of the suspects was reportedly armed with a handgun, while another carried a large, bladed weapon resembling a machete.

The suspects demanded and received an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing the bank.

Three masked suspects armed with a handgun and machete rob a Wainfleet bank as Niagara police search for leads and request public video footage.

The individuals fled the scene in what is believed to be a 2019–21 white Honda Civic with front tinted windows and visible damage to the rear passenger-side quarter window. It was last seen travelling northbound on Highway 3.

No bank employees or customers were physically harmed during the incident.

All three suspects were similar in appearance. They were described as male, with thin build and wearing dark clothing, skeleton masks and gloves. Witnesses noted the suspects spoke with accents.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact authorities or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers.