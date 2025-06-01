Man dead after falling from condo building near downtown Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

Early Sunday morning Calgary Police Service was called to 12 Avenue and 3 Street SE after reports of a man falling from a balcony at a Victoria Park condo tower.

Around 5 a.m. on June 1, police discovered a man who was in medical distress. He was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition where he later died of his injuries.

Outside the building, Carol Roberts and her husband from Edmonton who were attending a conference this weekend, told Global News they came out Sunday morning to find the roof of their car completely caved in. The exterior of the building also showed damage potentially related to the fall.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“My husband phoned me from down below (the lobby), and said ‘OK, somebody jumped or fell from the building,'” Roberts explained. “The car is absolutely destroyed.”

Investigators sectioned off the scene for several hours as they documented and collected evidence and spoke with witnesses.

Story continues below advertisement

According to residents in the building known as The Guardian, there are dozens of short-term rental units, and it’s not uncommon to hear loud noises and other disruptions in the early hours.

“Yeah, can kinda feel that energy of like a celebration,” said Roberts. “I would just say that the youth that were celebrating, there was definitely some partying, but nothing interrupted our stay.”

Members of the homicide unit are still determining how the man ended up falling from the building and ask anyone with information to contact the Calgary Police Service or Calgary Crime Stoppers.