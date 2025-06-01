Menu

Crime

Man dead after falling from condo building near downtown Calgary

By Drew Stremick Global News
Posted June 1, 2025 7:44 pm
1 min read
A car with the roof caved in. View image in full screen
A man has died of his injuries after falling from a high-rise condo building near Calgary's downtown. Drew Stremick / Global News
Early Sunday morning Calgary Police Service was called to 12 Avenue and 3 Street SE after reports of a man falling from a balcony at a Victoria Park condo tower.

Around 5 a.m. on June 1, police discovered a man who was in medical distress. He was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition where he later died of his injuries.

Outside the building, Carol Roberts and her husband from Edmonton who were attending a conference this weekend, told Global News they came out Sunday morning to find the roof of their car completely caved in. The exterior of the building also showed damage potentially related to the fall.

“My husband phoned me from down below (the lobby), and said ‘OK, somebody jumped or fell from the building,'” Roberts explained. “The car is absolutely destroyed.”

Investigators sectioned off the scene for several hours as they documented and collected evidence and spoke with witnesses.

According to residents in the building known as The Guardian, there are dozens of short-term rental units, and it’s not uncommon to hear loud noises and other disruptions in the early hours.

“Yeah, can kinda feel that energy of like a celebration,” said Roberts. “I would just say that the youth that were celebrating, there was definitely some partying, but nothing interrupted our stay.”

Members of the homicide unit are still determining how the man ended up falling from the building and ask anyone with information to contact the Calgary Police Service or Calgary Crime Stoppers.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

