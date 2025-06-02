Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Southern Alberta hockey player dies after falling from Calgary highrise

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted June 2, 2025 7:12 pm
3 min read
Click to play video: 'Siksika hockey player identified as man who fell from downtown apartment'
Siksika hockey player identified as man who fell from downtown apartment
WATCH: Friends and family have identified the man who died after falling from a downtown apartment building as a 21-year-old man from Siksika Nation. As Meghan Cobb reports, his death has shocked the local hockey community where he is being remembered as a passionate player and loyal teammate. 
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The southern Alberta hockey community is in shock, mourning the sudden death of a young man beloved in the community.

O’Shea Red Crow, 21, from Siksika Nation died on Sunday in Calgary and the homicide unit is investigating.

The Calgary Police Service said officers were called at 5 a.m. to the 1100 block of Third St. S.E., after a man reportedly fell a highrise balcony.

Upon arrival, police said the man was found in medical distress and taken to hospital in life-threatening condition, where he died of his injuries.

Doug Raycroft, coach of the Wheatland Kings junior hockey team in Strathmore, coached Red Crow during the 2023-24 season and said news of his death left him in shock.

“I just saw him a few weeks ago and everything was fine,” Raycroft said. He said news of the loss spread quickly in the hockey community.

Story continues below advertisement

“I know I speak for our whole organization, the players and their administration, we’re just all devastated to hear this news and really feel bad for the family, for his mom Rose and his family, that are I’m sure beyond belief devastated at this.”

O'Shea Red Crow, 21, from Siksika Nation, played for the Strathmore Wheatland Kings junior hockey team during the 2023-24 season. View image in full screen
O’Shea Red Crow, 21, from Siksika Nation, played for the Strathmore Wheatland Kings junior hockey team during the 2023-24 season. Supplied

Red Crow was a quiet but funny young man — a gentle giant — and a beloved teammate who played in a few teams in southern Alberta in recent years, Raycroft said, including most recently with the Siksika Buffaloes, a senior team on Siksika Nation.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“He was passionate and loved playing,” Raycroft said, explaining in addition to his junior hockey commitments, the five-foot-11-inch, 260-pound forward would join friends to play in tournaments held at First Nations in Alberta.

“There was always a lot of guys that just loved playing with him.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“He was a good teammate and you know he’s gonna be missed.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "He was a good teammate and you know he's gonna be missed."

Before joining the Wheatland Kings, Red Crow played for the Vernal Oilers in Utah. The team posted their condolences Sunday night on Facebook.

“With heavy hearts, we sadly announce the passing of former Oiler O’Shea Red Crow,” the team said.

“O’Shea arrived in Vernal during the 2022/23 season and instantly became a fan favorite, recording 21 points in 22 games and establishing himself as one of the most feared players in the Northwest division before seeing his season end prematurely due to an injury suffered at the Las Vegas showcase.

“The definition of a ‘gentle giant,’ O’Shea was beloved by not only his Oiler teammates and coaches, but also the entire Vernal community.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "The definition of a 'gentle giant,' O'Shea was beloved by not only his Oiler teammates and coaches, but also the entire Vernal community."

The team expressed their condolences to his family and friends, as well as the entire Siksika Nation.

While Calgary police said there was no threat to public safety, the circumstances leading up to Red Crow’s death remain under investigation.

Anyone who was affected by witnessing Red Crow’s death is encouraged to connect with CPS Victim Assistance Support Team (VAST) by calling 403-428-8398 or toll-free at 1-888-327-7828.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices