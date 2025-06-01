Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Weather

Aurora borealis could be visible across B.C. Sunday night

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 1, 2025 5:53 pm
1 min read
Northern Lights: Timelapse captures Aurora Borealis illuminating the night sky around the world
FILE: The aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, lit up the night sky in several countries around the world on Friday evening. – May 11, 2024
A strong geomagnetic storm overnight could bring some spectacular aurora borealis sightings across Metro Vancouver.

Parts of B.C. saw a glimpse of northern lights resulting from the geomagnetic storm on Saturday night, and they are expected to make another appearance on Sunday night.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, (NOAA) a G4 (severe) geomagnetic storm watch is in effect June 1-2.

“A powerful coronal mass ejection (CME) erupted from the Sun the evening of 30 May,” the administration said in an online post.

Why are we seeing more northern lights?
If the storm is as strong as predicted, the aurora borealis could be visible in Canada as well as the northern part of the U.S., and as far south as Alabama, according to the NOAA.

Anyone who captures images of the celestial phenomenon is invited to send them to weatherwindow@globaltv.com  – be sure to tell us where they were taken.

