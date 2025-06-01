Aurora borealis could be visible across B.C. Sunday night

Send this page to someone via email

A strong geomagnetic storm overnight could bring some spectacular aurora borealis sightings across Metro Vancouver.

Parts of B.C. saw a glimpse of northern lights resulting from the geomagnetic storm on Saturday night, and they are expected to make another appearance on Sunday night.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, (NOAA) a G4 (severe) geomagnetic storm watch is in effect June 1-2.

“A powerful coronal mass ejection (CME) erupted from the Sun the evening of 30 May,” the administration said in an online post.

If the storm is as strong as predicted, the aurora borealis could be visible in Canada as well as the northern part of the U.S., and as far south as Alabama, according to the NOAA.

Anyone who captures images of the celestial phenomenon is invited to send them to weatherwindow@globaltv.com – be sure to tell us where they were taken.