Firefighters hold back blaze in Manitoba as Saskatchewan hamlet now under alert

Fire crews in northern Manitoba have so far been able to contain an encroaching wildfire that forced thousands from their homes, while more residents in Saskatchewan have been told to leave due to a fast-moving blaze.

The Saskatchewan government has issued an evacuation alert for the dozens of residents that live in the small northern hamlet of Timber Bay.

Residents have been asked to make their way to a hotel in Regina.

Officials in Flin Flon, Man., say the fire burning near the mining city has been contained to outside its perimeter highway, and that as of Saturday evening there have been no structure losses.

Manitoba has issued an evacuation order for Bakers Narrows Provincial Park, just south of Flin Flon, due to the blaze in the area.

Local officials say there were some property and structure losses in the Bakers Narrows area, but did not have total numbers on how many properties were affected.

Wildfires in Manitoba have displaced more than 17,000 people, and evacuees are being offered food and shelter in several communities.

Thousands have also been affected by wildfires in Saskatchewan and Alberta, with several communities already forced to evacuate.

The weather has not been co-operating in parts of the Prairie provinces where wildfires are burning out-of-control.

Flin Flon Mayor George Fontaine has said a change in wind direction could push the fire into the city.

Officials said in a Facebook post Sunday morning that electricity has been restored in parts of the city and that work continues to get all areas back online.

“We’re incredibly grateful for all of the support that departments from across Manitoba have provided us. They’ve done an outstanding job protecting our homes and the town we love,” the post said.

“Our utmost gratitude goes out to all of those who have taken time away from their homes and families to put themselves in harm’s way.”

Indigenous leaders in Manitoba have said that hotel rooms in the cities where evacuees are arriving are full, and have called for politicians to issue a directive to hotel owners to give evacuees priority.

Higher courts in Manitoba and Saskatchewan were scheduled to meet in Winnipeg this week for a joint education session, but both courts decided to cancel the meeting given the pressing need to make hotel spaces available for evacuees.

“The courts are mindful of the serious and devastating impact these fires are having on communities in both provinces and of the institutional need to provide support to the efforts already underway,” a joint statement released on Sunday said.