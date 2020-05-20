Global News at 5 Regina May 20 2020 7:37pm 01:26 Farmer says SPSA not coordinating fight against English Fire A farmer says some residents who live near the English Fire haven’t heard from the provincial agency and are organizing their own efforts to keep the wildfire at bay. Saskatchewan farmer says SPSA not coordinating fight against English Fire <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6966604/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6966604/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?