Canada

Hudson’s Bay stores across Canada close for good Sunday

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 1, 2025 12:25 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Last days of Vancouver’s flagship Hudson’s Bay store'
Last days of Vancouver’s flagship Hudson’s Bay store
WATCH: The end of an era is fast approaching with Hudson's Bay stores set to close across Canada on Sunday.
It’s the final day for the Canadian retailer Hudson’s Bay.

The company has said that final liquidation sales at all Bay stores and 16 Saks locations will end on June 1.

The Hudson’s Bay Company (HBC) is the oldest corporation in North America and was incorporated in 1670.

It filed for creditor protection in March 2025.

According to court documents filed by the retailer, more than 8,300 workers will have been laid off.

Court filings made late Monday in the company’s ongoing creditor protection case offered some details about what Canadian Tire hopes to acquire well beyond the retailer’s name, coat of arms and iconic stripes in the $30-million deal set to close by July 15.

After 355 years in business, HBC must vacate all its properties by the end of June. I will spend the weeks after the official closing on June 1 dismantling the stores and letting people who bought furniture and fixtures during the liquidation pick them up.

Click to play video: 'Hudson’s Bay to terminate more than 8,000 employees'
Hudson’s Bay to terminate more than 8,000 employees
The Bay has also stated it will seek court permission for B.C. billionaire mall owner Ruby Liu to take over a group of properties the department store and its sister Saks businesses leased in Alberta, B.C. and Ontario.

A press release from Liu, a serial investor who owns three B.C. malls, said the business she will build will be focused on “bridging the gap between generations, providing immersive shopping experiences, and becoming a destination where all age groups thrive together.”

That deal still needs landlord consent and court approval.

