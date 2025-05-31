Jays outfielder Varsho leaves game with leg injury

See more sharing options

TORONTO – Toronto Blue Jays centre-fielder Daulton Varsho left Saturday’s game against the Athletics due to left hamstring discomfort, the team said.

In the third inning, Varsho hit a pitch from right-hander Gunnar Hoglund off the top of the wall in left-centre field.

As he tried to stretch the double into a triple, Varsho grabbed the back of his thigh a few steps after rounding second base.

Varsho was forced to awkwardly hop his way to third base and was tagged out by Max Schuemann, who helped lower him to the dirt.

Varsho was in significant discomfort as training staff came out to assist. He was eventually able to slowly walk off the field on his own.

Toronto had a 6-5 lead at the time. The Gold Glover was replaced by outfielder Myles Straw.

Varsho missed the first few weeks of the season after undergoing shoulder surgery last September to repair his rotator cuff.

In 24 games, he has a .207 average with eight homers and 20 RBIs.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 31, 2025.