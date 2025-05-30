Menu

Canada

Residents advised to take precautions as smoke fills Saskatchewan’s skies

By Payton Zillich Global News
Posted May 30, 2025 8:29 pm
WATCH: Experts recommend staying indoors this weekend as the SPSA is warning of extreme smoke conditions across much of southern Saskatchewan.
Going outside this weekend may be difficult for some as wildfire smoke begins to move south.

Lung Saskatchewan president Erin Kuan says the best thing one can do to protect themselves is to stay indoors to avoid the smoke. Some signs that your body is not doing well in the smoke is headaches, watery eyes, scratchy throat and generally feeling unwell.

If those symptoms occur, Kuan says to head indoors, whether that be a mall, library or any area with air conditioning. When going inside is not an option, Kuan recommends wearing a 95-style mask.

The Central Urban Metis Federation (CUMFI) by St. Paul’s Hospital in Saskatoon is handing out masks to the homeless who are forced to stay outdoors. CUMFI is also accepting donations for evacuees in Saskatoon.

They will be collecting items such as personal hygiene products, water, diapers, bathing suits, toys and clean summer clothing. CUMFI will then deliver the items to evacuees around the city.

Watch the video above to find out more about how the smoke is affecting Saskatoon.

