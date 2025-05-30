Menu

Crime

Teen sexually assaulted in bathroom during Vancouver ‘crime spree’: police

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 30, 2025 4:51 pm
A Vancouver Police officer is pictured in Vancouver, on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. View image in full screen
A Vancouver Police officer is pictured in Vancouver, on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns
A 62-year-old Surrey man is facing multiple charges after police say he sexually assaulted a teenage girl as a part of an alleged “crime spree” in a Vancouver office building on Wednesday.

Vancouver police say the series of events began around 5:15 p.m. in a building at Cambie Street and 41st Avenue.

Investigators say the suspect first grabbed and assaulted a 58-year-old woman who was leaving a medical appointment. She was able to escape without serious harm.

The suspect then entered a public washroom where he forcibly confined and sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl while armed with a knife.

The attack was interrupted by someone else trying to enter the washroom, at which point the suspect fled.

Police say the suspect then entered and robbed a bank on the building’s first floor.

Officers arrested the man at the scene around 5:40 p.m.

John Frederick Field has now been charged with sexual assault with a weapon against a person under 16, forcible confinement, carrying a concealed weapon, robbery and assault.

He remains in police custody.

