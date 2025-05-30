Teen sexually assaulted in bathroom during Vancouver ‘crime spree’: police

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 62-year-old Surrey man is facing multiple charges after police say he sexually assaulted a teenage girl as a part of an alleged “crime spree” in a Vancouver office building on Wednesday.

Vancouver police say the series of events began around 5:15 p.m. in a building at Cambie Street and 41st Avenue.

1:05 Youth sexually assaulted in North Vancouver park washroom

Investigators say the suspect first grabbed and assaulted a 58-year-old woman who was leaving a medical appointment. She was able to escape without serious harm.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect then entered a public washroom where he forcibly confined and sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl while armed with a knife.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The attack was interrupted by someone else trying to enter the washroom, at which point the suspect fled.

0:45 Woman attacked in Vancouver Stanley Park change room

Police say the suspect then entered and robbed a bank on the building’s first floor.

Officers arrested the man at the scene around 5:40 p.m.

John Frederick Field has now been charged with sexual assault with a weapon against a person under 16, forcible confinement, carrying a concealed weapon, robbery and assault.

He remains in police custody.