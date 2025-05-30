Teen sexually assaulted in bathroom during Vancouver ‘crime spree’: police

A 62-year-old Surrey man is facing multiple charges after police say he sexually assaulted a teenage girl as a part of an alleged “crime spree” in a Vancouver office building on Wednesday.
Vancouver police say the series of events began around 5:15 p.m. in a building at Cambie Street and 41st Avenue.
Investigators say the suspect first grabbed and assaulted a 58-year-old woman who was leaving a medical appointment. She was able to escape without serious harm.
The suspect then entered a public washroom where he forcibly confined and sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl while armed with a knife.
The attack was interrupted by someone else trying to enter the washroom, at which point the suspect fled.
Police say the suspect then entered and robbed a bank on the building’s first floor.
Officers arrested the man at the scene around 5:40 p.m.
John Frederick Field has now been charged with sexual assault with a weapon against a person under 16, forcible confinement, carrying a concealed weapon, robbery and assault.
He remains in police custody.
