‘We heard four rapid shots’: Dartmouth neighbours react to city’s latest homicide

Neighbours along True North Crescent in Dartmouth are still reeling from the shooting Thursday that claimed the life of a man.

Although residents of the area believe it was targeted and don’t feel in personal danger, they say violence is coming too close to home.

“My grandson and I were watching construction across the street and we heard four rapid shots, like bang, bang, bang, bang. And my grandson said, ‘That’s gunshots,'” said Sonja Vanderwal-Provo.

“It’s sad because I mean he had a girlfriend and children. These stupid children are going around shooting each other or stabbing each other and I don’t know how to stop that. I wish I could.”

Halifax Regional Police are asking the public for tips one day after the brazen midday shooting, which is being investigated as a homicide.

Police say the motivating factor behind the killing hasn’t been determined.

“Police were only on scene well after the fact. So we’re really hoping that the general public will come forward and assist us with that sort of thing — any suspects and vehicles that may have been involved,” said Const. Paul DesRocher.

Police say there are no suspects and no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation.

Meanwhile, residents are concerned about safety in the neighbourhood.

“It happened at 12 around lunchtime, so that’s when kids are going to the gas station to get like something to eat, you know? So they’re totally roaming,” said Ronald Medley.

