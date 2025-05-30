Canada Post union meets with jobs minister as it reviews ‘final offers’

Send this page to someone via email

Officials with the union that represents Canada Post workers are meeting with Jobs Minister Patty Hajdu on Friday as its overtime ban continues.

The union told Global News in an email that Secretary of State for Labour John Zerucelli would also attend the meeting.

Global News has requested further comment from the union on what it hopes to achieve from discussions with the minister.

Friday’s meeting comes just two days after the Crown corporation presented what it called its “final offers” to the union in a bid to end the overtime ban and prevent a larger strike.

At the time, the Crown corporation said its latest proposal was an “enhanced offer” from the one it made last week, despite its latest financial report showing mounting challenges.

Under the new offers, Canada Post says employees will receive a signing bonus of $1,000 or $500, depending on their role. The cost-of-living allowance payments will have a lower inflation threshold, meaning they will get triggered with inflation at 7.16 per cent instead of 13.59 per cent.

The Crown corporation said it will also end mandatory overtime.

However, the Crown corporation also says it’s remaining firm on its original wage offer of six per cent in the first year, followed by three per cent in the second year and two per cent in each of the following two years, for a compounded total of 13.59 per cent.

In an email to Global News, CUPW said it was still reviewing both offers — for its urban postal operations and its rural and suburban mail carriers — but said that after a preliminary review, the union had determined the proposals “fall short.”

“Canada Post’s responses demonstrate that not only do they not want to bargain in good faith, but they also want several significant issues to be non-negotiable including: part-time flex staffing and weekend delivery as well as dynamic routing and load levelling,” the statement read.

The Crown corporation earlier this week posted a nearly $1.3-billion operating loss for 2024, while revenues fell by $800 million, or 12.2 per cent, compared with 2023.

Last year’s month-long national strike contributed to a “net negative impact of $208 million” towards Canada Post’s $841-million loss before tax, the report said.

When the corporation presented its offers on Wednesday, it said in a news release that the final offers were “designed to move negotiations forward and return certainty and stability to customers, Canada Post’s employees, and all Canadians.”

Global News reached out to Canada Post to inquire if it too plans to meet with Hajdu and Zerucelli.