Canada

Canada Post, union may be heading back to bargaining table

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted May 28, 2025 8:41 am
1 min read
Canada Post and the union representing its postal workers could be back at the bargaining table on Wednesday, with the Canadian Union of Postal Workers saying the Crown corporation proposed talks.

CUPW said in a news release Tuesday evening that it had heard back from Canada Post through federal mediators.

The union said the Crown corporation stated it would have a response to the offers presented on Sunday by CUPW.

Global News has reached out to Canada Post for comment.

While the two sides could meet Wednesday, the union says the national overtime ban it started last Friday will remain in effect.

Under the overtime ban, the union says in addition to refusing to work more than a certain number of hours, letter carriers are also to return to their depot and drop off their mail whether they have completed their routes or not. Rural and suburban mail carriers are to do the same.

Part-time and temporary workers are allowed to extend their hours to a maximum of eight hours per day, 40 hours per week, the union said.

Collective agreements between Canada Post and CUPW expired on Thursday, with the union having given a 72-hour strike notice last Monday and then opting for an overtime ban, which is a legal strike action.

At issue between the two sides are key demands on worker pay, the use of temporary workers, weekend delivery, benefits and pensions, and how Canada Post could meet a “critical financial situation” that experts have said could go “the route of Blockbuster.”

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

