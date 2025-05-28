Canada Post, union may be heading back to bargaining table

Send this page to someone via email

Canada Post and the union representing its postal workers could be back at the bargaining table on Wednesday, with the Canadian Union of Postal Workers saying the Crown corporation proposed talks.

CUPW said in a news release Tuesday evening that it had heard back from Canada Post through federal mediators.

The union said the Crown corporation stated it would have a response to the offers presented on Sunday by CUPW.

Global News has reached out to Canada Post for comment.

4:21 Canada Post union imposes overtime ban

While the two sides could meet Wednesday, the union says the national overtime ban it started last Friday will remain in effect.

Story continues below advertisement

Under the overtime ban, the union says in addition to refusing to work more than a certain number of hours, letter carriers are also to return to their depot and drop off their mail whether they have completed their routes or not. Rural and suburban mail carriers are to do the same.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Part-time and temporary workers are allowed to extend their hours to a maximum of eight hours per day, 40 hours per week, the union said.

Collective agreements between Canada Post and CUPW expired on Thursday, with the union having given a 72-hour strike notice last Monday and then opting for an overtime ban, which is a legal strike action.

At issue between the two sides are key demands on worker pay, the use of temporary workers, weekend delivery, benefits and pensions, and how Canada Post could meet a “critical financial situation” that experts have said could go “the route of Blockbuster.”