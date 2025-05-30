SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Calgarians being warned about possible exposure to a confirmed case of measles

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted May 30, 2025 3:55 pm
2 min read
Rising measles cases could lead to more problems down the road
WATCH FROM MAY 15: The number of measle cases in Alberta reached more than 400 on Thursday. As Drew Stremick reports, while vaccinations are finally beginning to catch up, other serious diseases could surface in the future. – May 15, 2025
Alberta Health Services (AHS) has issued a public warning about possible exposure to a confirmed case of measles in the Calgary area.

AHS said the person visited three locations in the city on May 23 and 24 while they were considered contagious and health officials are urging anyone who visited those areas during that time to make sure their immunizations are up-to-date and to monitor themselves for symptoms of measles.

The locations the person visited are:

  1. The Cineplex Cinema at 19683 Seton Crescent SE on May 23 and 24, between 10 p.m. and 3 a.m.
  2. The Amenida Residences and Hotel at 4206 Macleod Trail South on May 24, between 1 a.m. and 12 p.m., and,
  3. Ikea at 8000, 11 Street S.E. on May 24, between 12 noon and 5 p.m.
AHS said the person with the confirmed case of measles visited 3 high traffic locations in Calgary and is warning anyone who was in the area at the same time could be at risk of developing measles. View image in full screen
AHS said a person with a confirmed case of measles visited three high-traffic locations in Calgary and is warning anyone who was in the area during the same time period could be at risk of developing measles. Global News

There were 25 newly confirmed cases of measles in Alberta on Friday, according to the latest information from the province, including 16 new cases in southern Alberta, eight in the north health zone and one in the Calgary zone.

Alberta has had a total of 679 confirmed cases of the virus, with the 507 of those cases in the south health zone, which includes the communities of Lethbridge, Medicine Hat and Taber.

Measles is an extremely contagious disease and the virus spreads easily through the air.

The symptoms include a fever of 38.3 C or higher, cough, runny nose, red eyes and a rash that appears three to seven days after fever starts, usually beginning behind the ears and on the face and spreading down the body.

Complications of measles can include ear infections, pneumonia, inflammation of the brain, premature delivery, and in rare cases, death.

People who are pregnant, less than five years of age, or have weakened immune systems are at greatest risk.

The latest information on measles in Alberta, including confirmed cases, symptoms and information on vaccinations, is available online at ahs.ca/measles.

