National

Out-of-control wildfire triggers evacuation near B.C.-Alberta border

By Canadian Press Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 30, 2025 11:09 am
1 min read
Wildfire ‘red flag watch’ issued for regions of Alberta
Alberta Wildfire has issued a rarely seen 'red flag watch,' warning people about upcoming weather conditions that could increase the chances of wildfires forming. Kabi Moulitharan has more on the latest wildfire danger and what to expect in the coming days.
The Peace River Regional District in northeastern British Columbia has issued an evacuation order for properties threatened by an out-of-control wildfire.

The province’s emergency information service says the Kiskatinaw River fire south of Dawson Creek, measuring about 4,590 hectares, poses a threat to human life.

The evacuation order has been issued for homes around Kelly Lake and areas north of Campbell Lake, west of Tent Lake, south of Twin Lakes, and east to the Alberta border.

See details of the evacuation order here.

The Peace River Regional District says people should evacuate to Dawson Creek.

The fire is burning close to Highway 52 E, also known as the Heritage Highway.

Argo Road Maintenance, B.C.’s road and bridge maintenance contractor for areas including Dawson Creek, says in a social media post on Thursday afternoon that some parts of the highway remain closed due to wildfires.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

