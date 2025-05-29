Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Winnipeg Sea Bears release guard Mason Bourcier

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted May 29, 2025 6:17 pm
1 min read
The Sea Bears gather at centre court after their first day of training camp. View image in full screen
The Sea Bears gather at centre court after their first day of training camp. Randall Paull / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

In a bit of a surprising move, the Winnipeg Sea Bears released guard Mason Bourcier just a day after suffering a third straight defeat.

The Sea Bears cut ties with Bourcier effective immediately after the fourth-year professional was scratched from their lineup in Wednesday’s loss to the Vancouver Bandits.

In making the announcement, Sea Bears general manager and head coach Mike Taylor said they mutually agreed to the split.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“The Sea Bears and Mason mutually agreed that parting ways was the best decision for both sides,” said Taylor in a media release. “We are thankful for Mason’s contributions to our team and organization, and we all wish him and his family the best for the future.”

Bourcier was coming off the bench in his second season with the club and averaged just three points and one rebound per game, while seeing the floor for only 11 minutes per night.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The 25-year-old averaged about 21 minutes of playing time per game in his first season with the Sea Bears.

The Sea Bears will look to snap out of their losing spell when they host the Ottawa BlackJacks on Saturday night at the Canada Life Centre.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices