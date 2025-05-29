Winnipeg Sea Bears release guard Mason Bourcier

Send this page to someone via email

In a bit of a surprising move, the Winnipeg Sea Bears released guard Mason Bourcier just a day after suffering a third straight defeat.

The Sea Bears cut ties with Bourcier effective immediately after the fourth-year professional was scratched from their lineup in Wednesday’s loss to the Vancouver Bandits.

In making the announcement, Sea Bears general manager and head coach Mike Taylor said they mutually agreed to the split.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“The Sea Bears and Mason mutually agreed that parting ways was the best decision for both sides,” said Taylor in a media release. “We are thankful for Mason’s contributions to our team and organization, and we all wish him and his family the best for the future.”

Bourcier was coming off the bench in his second season with the club and averaged just three points and one rebound per game, while seeing the floor for only 11 minutes per night.

Story continues below advertisement

The 25-year-old averaged about 21 minutes of playing time per game in his first season with the Sea Bears.

The Sea Bears will look to snap out of their losing spell when they host the Ottawa BlackJacks on Saturday night at the Canada Life Centre.