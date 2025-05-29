Saskatchewan declares ‘provincial wildfire state of emergency’

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has declared a “provincial wildfire state of emergency” as firefighters and residents combat a growing number of wildfires, with no end in sight to the crisis.

Speaking at a news conference in St. Albert, Sask., Moe said there are currently 17 active wildfires in the province that have forced the evacuation of about 15 communities.

“Just looking ahead to the weather forecast, it just doesn’t look good,” said Moe. “It looks like it is going to further deteriorate — there is no rain in the forecast.”

View image in full screen Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, speaks at a news conference in Prince Albert, Sask. on Thursday where he announced the province was declaring a state of emergency because of the growing number of wildfires. Global News

Three First Nations in Saskatchewan have also declared a joint state of emergency in response to escalating wildfires.

Story continues below advertisement

The Lac La Ronge Indian Band, Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation and Montreal Lake Cree Nation cite “critical shortages” in firefighting resources, personnel and air support.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The state of emergency comes a day after the Premier of Manitoba also declared a provincial state of emergency.

More to come….