Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Saskatchewan declares ‘provincial wildfire state of emergency’

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted May 29, 2025 4:30 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan requests provincial partners support in wildfire fighting efforts'
Saskatchewan requests provincial partners support in wildfire fighting efforts
WATCH: (May 27) Saskatchewan is on high alert as several significant wildfires continue to rage in northern parts of the province. High winds and tinder dry conditions are making it difficult to predict and forcing some out of their communities. Sarah Jones has more on the spread and the firefight.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has declared a “provincial wildfire state of emergency” as firefighters and residents combat a growing number of wildfires, with no end in sight to the crisis.

Speaking at a news conference in St. Albert, Sask., Moe said there are currently 17 active wildfires in the province that have forced the evacuation of about 15 communities.

“Just looking ahead to the weather forecast, it just doesn’t look good,” said Moe.  “It looks like it is going to further deteriorate — there is no rain in the forecast.”

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, speaks at a news conference in Prince Albert, Sask. on Thursday where he announced the province was declaring a state of emergency because of the growing number of wildfires. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, speaks at a news conference in Prince Albert, Sask. on Thursday where he announced the province was declaring a state of emergency because of the growing number of wildfires. Global News

Three First Nations in Saskatchewan have also declared a joint state of emergency in response to escalating wildfires.

Story continues below advertisement

The Lac La Ronge Indian Band, Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation and Montreal Lake Cree Nation cite “critical shortages” in firefighting resources, personnel and air support.

Trending Now
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The state of emergency comes a day after the Premier of Manitoba also declared a provincial state of emergency.

More to come….

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan facing ‘very busy and aggressive’ wildfire season: Safety official'
Saskatchewan facing ‘very busy and aggressive’ wildfire season: Safety official
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices