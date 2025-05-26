Evacuation orders, restrictions in effect across Saskatchewan as wildfires spread

Send this page to someone via email

There are 20 active wildfires in Saskatchewan, only 5 of which are contained.

The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) says that the following communities are under evacuation orders: Pelican Narrows McIlveena Mine Site, Hall Lake, Brabant Lake, Lower Fishing Lake, Piprell Lake, East Trout Lake, Little Bear Lake.

Pre-evacuation alerts are in effect for Candle Lake, Prince Albert, Whiteswan and Whelan Bay. For those living in areas that call for pre-evacuation, it is recommended to prepare by organizing accommodations, making sure vehicles are ready for travel and preparing an emergency travel kit.

The Canadian Red Cross has been working to provide accommodations for all evacuees,

“At the request of Lac La Ronge Indian Band, and through a standing agreement with the Prince Albert Grand Council and Indigenous Services Canada, the Canadian Red Cross is supporting individuals and families who have been evacuated from Hall Lake, Sikachu Lake, and Clam Bridge due to ongoing wildfires in northern Saskatchewan,” the organization said.

“The Red Cross is providing registration, reception, temporary accommodations and personal services.”

For those evacuated from Pelican Narrows, the Red Cross is stationed at the Saskatoon Inn to assign shelter and transportation to individuals and families.

With several fire bans and restrictions across the province, the provincial government recommends checking in with local municipalities before lighting any campfires.

Those in violation of provincial fire bans can be faced with hefty fines and jail time, according to The Wildfire Act.